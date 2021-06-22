Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $6.46 million and $47,541.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

