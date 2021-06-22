Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. 364,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,925. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.