Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. 364,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,925. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.