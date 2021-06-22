Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.50. Lawson Products shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.10 million, a PE ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

