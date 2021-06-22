Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,733,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 181,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.