Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $635,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

