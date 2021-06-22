Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $956,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $11.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,427.19. 1,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,744. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.54 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

