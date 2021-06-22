Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,008. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.64. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

