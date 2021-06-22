Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New $814,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

NYSE CC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 8,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,126. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

