Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, given stellar performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021. The uptrend was due to solid execution of homebuilding and financial services businesses as well as robust housing market conditions. Its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1% and 4.3%, respectively. These metrics also grew 96.7% and 21.6%, respectively, year over year, backed by higher revenues, effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient. Notably, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth.”

LEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $97.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39. Lennar has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lennar by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

