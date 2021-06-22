Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda Sells 250,000 Shares

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,530.66.

CVE:LXE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$203.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.89.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LXE. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

