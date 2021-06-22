Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.

LI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 493,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.88. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.72.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

