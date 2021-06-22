Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.
LI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 493,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.88. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
