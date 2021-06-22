Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $215.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.20.

LBRDK opened at $162.78 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 236,080 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,033,000 after buying an additional 213,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

