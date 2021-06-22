Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 829,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,864. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,333,761 shares in the company, valued at $17,765,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

