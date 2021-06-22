Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $15.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.66 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

