Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.