Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.02.

