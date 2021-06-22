LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million.

LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,277. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.