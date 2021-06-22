Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.