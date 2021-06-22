Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Separately, TheStreet cut Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Linx during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Linx stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Linx has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

