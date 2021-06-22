LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $24,990.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000281 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00103976 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

