Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

