Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 10.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,461. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

