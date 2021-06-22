Loopring (LRC) Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Loopring has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $259.49 million and approximately $43.55 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00638659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

