Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $700,603.69 and approximately $1.04 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 54.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00113255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00157587 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,734.64 or 1.00255663 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,770,773 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars.

