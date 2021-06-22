Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.91.

LOW stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $191.75. The company had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,662. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.19. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

