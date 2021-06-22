Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.93. 170,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

