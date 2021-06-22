LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,687 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,684. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.86. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.