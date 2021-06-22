LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

