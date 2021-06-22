LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,320 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

