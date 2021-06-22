LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 236,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,022. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.