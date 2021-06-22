Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.