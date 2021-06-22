MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -844.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

