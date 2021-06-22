Macquarie Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.58.
TRQ opened at $16.98 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
