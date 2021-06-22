Macquarie Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.58.

TRQ opened at $16.98 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

