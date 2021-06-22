Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $48.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

MMP opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

