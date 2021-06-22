Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 11,160 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,134.3% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 784.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $132,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,262. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $52.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12.

