Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,990 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,589 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 22,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

