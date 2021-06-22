Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 5,385 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TELUS by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. 29,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

