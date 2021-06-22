Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 219,403 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 897,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,148,178. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

