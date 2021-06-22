Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $114.54 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Maker has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $114.54 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,071.85 or 0.06594669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00608344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00077619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

