Marinus Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,197% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 call options.

MRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after buying an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $691.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.41. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.