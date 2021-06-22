Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 44,951 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of GFF opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.