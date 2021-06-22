Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 441,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of DHT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.