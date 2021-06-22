Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,735 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,942.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,276 shares of company stock worth $10,109,216 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

