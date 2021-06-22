Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

