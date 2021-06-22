Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
