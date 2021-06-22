Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.