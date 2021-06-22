Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 156,141 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,141 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.