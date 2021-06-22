Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 89,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238,673. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

