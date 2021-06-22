Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $112.53 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $112,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

