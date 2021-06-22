Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $142.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $142,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,837,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,910,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,411,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $67.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

