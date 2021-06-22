Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.52% of Ameren worth $107,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

